The Quesnel Volunteer Fire Department responded to a structure fire this morning.

Fire Chief Sylvain Gauthier says they were called to Van-Kam on Keis Avenue on Two Mile Flat at around 7 o’clock.

“Upon arrival the duty officer noticed smoke coming out of the building and talking with the occupants, he was told that the fire was at the back of the building where the furnace and electrical room is located.”

Gauthier says there was minimal damage, thanks to the occupants of the building…

“As soon as they discovered the smoke and the fire, they quickly knocked the fire out with a fire extinguisher and a garden hose, which basically saved the building. Otherwise we could have had a major fire.”

Gauthier says the employees were evacuated and no one was hurt.

He says they responded with three trucks and 17 members.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.