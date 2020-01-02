With more vandalism having cropped up on a pedestrian underpass in Williams Lake, the Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure says it is in discussions with the city and RCMP to assess if the location could be a candidate for camera coverage to deter further vandalism.

The tunnel under Highway 97 has been the recent target of graffiti that is laced with profane messages and gang affiliations.

“Currently, ministry crews are fully deployed to focus resources on the recent snowfall event to ensure roads are kept safe for all travelers,” the Ministry said in an email to MyCaribooNow.

“However, removing this graffiti and repainting the area within the tunnel will be prioritized as quickly as possible.”

“Safety is the ministry’s top priority,” the Ministry added.

“To support this, the ministry does have webcams posted at locations within the Williams Lake area. The city also has cameras located within city limits.”

While the City has identified the underpass as a location of consideration for a mural should the City be successful in a $25,000 grant application to the Civil Forfeiture Crime Prevention and Remediation Grant Program, the Ministry confirmed it is responsible for the maintenance of the underpass that is included in part of the overall maintenance contract for the area.

The pedestrian underpass is part of the recently completed $29.2 million Highway 97 and Toop Road project that resulted in intersection improvements at Carson Drive and Toop Road, and the widening of 1.5 kilometers of Highway 97.

“There are some detail-work projects in this area that will be completed next spring, including landscaping and signage installation,” the Ministry said.