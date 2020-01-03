A property in Williams Lake is listed as having the second most expensive assessment in all of Northern BC.

The property, which includes acreage, is located at 2047 North Lakeside Drive and is assessed at 2.22 million dollars.

The only higher accessed property in the north, at just under 3.3 million, is on Moberly Lake in the Dawson Creek region.

A property on Crane Point Road in Bridge Lake, east of 100 Mile House, is worth just over 1.7 million dollars.

That is one of two properties in Bridge Lake in the top ten.

Houses on Sheridan Lake and Green Lake also occupy the top 10 in Northern BC.

A property on Ten Mile Lake is listed as the most expensive in the North Cariboo.

That one, on Lakeshore Road, is listed at $1,251,000.

There is also a property on the Barkerville Highway listed at $1,246,800.