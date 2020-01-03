(R Dyok, MyCaribooNow.com staff)
The Williams Lake Fire Department is hoping to drum up the support of businesses as it prepares for its 1st Rooftop Campout for muscular dystrophy.
“Typically we’ve done the Boot Drive. The community has been really receptive to that and that so targets individuals and I thought let’s try something different. Let’s see what the community of Williams Lake can do on a business standpoint,” says firefighter Braden Fournier.
“So we’re going to hit the businesses up and see what they can do for donations and then go from there.”
Fournier says Canadian Tire where the Rooftop Campout will take place agreed to be a supporter.
“We’re going to have the fire truck down below with the ladder set up,” says firefighter Jason Sim.
“We’ll spend a 24-hour challenge on the Canadian Tire rooftop if people want to drive by and give us a honk of support. There should be a few heaters and a whole bunch of firefighters. It’s basically about staying out in the cold-the cold is the best way to compare having muscular dystrophy illness.”
The Rooftop Campout starts at noon on Saturday, Feb. 29. It will be in addition to the Boot Drive that had raised just over $14,000 last year.
Sponsorship packages start at $250.
“The Williams Lake Fire Department has been raising money for muscular dystrophy since the 1970s, firefighters all around Canada have been doing it since the 50s,” Sim says.
“The Rooftop Campout started in 2005 and I believe there are 14 other departments that do this so there’s a bit of a layout for us to follow. It’s just another great way to raise funds for muscular dystrophy research.”
Anyone requiring further information can contact Fournier or Sim by email at WLFireforMD@outlook.com or by phone at 250-392-4321.