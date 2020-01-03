The Williams Lake Fire Department is hoping to drum up the support of businesses as it prepares for its 1st Rooftop Campout for muscular dystrophy.

“Typically we’ve done the Boot Drive. The community has been really receptive to that and that so targets individuals and I thought let’s try something different. Let’s see what the community of Williams Lake can do on a business standpoint,” says firefighter Braden Fournier.

“So we’re going to hit the businesses up and see what they can do for donations and then go from there.”

Fournier says Canadian Tire where the Rooftop Campout will take place agreed to be a supporter.