Cariboo residents will find out in the next few days how much their house went up or down over the past year.

Assessments will be going out in the mail and will reflect the market value as of July 1st of 2019.

In general, Quesnel saw the biggest increase in the Cariboo.

The average single family home jumped by 13 percent from 188 thousand dollars up to 219.

Williams Lake saw an increase of 7 percent, from 234 up to 249 thousand dollars.

100 Mile House actually saw a slight decline of 1 percent, to 236 thousand dollars, from 238 thousand.

There are a few different steps that property owners that disagree with their assessment can take.

Jeremy Krantz is a Deputy Assessor with BC Assessment…

“First thing I would suggest is got to bcassessment.ca. It’s a great tool and there is lots of information there. You can look at your won assessment. You can look at similar properties around you, what they’re assessed for. You can also take a look at what some of the sales that have occurred over the last year are, and check out what the market sales are saying.”

Krantz says if people still have concerns they can call the office and talk to one of their appraisers.

And if that doesn’t do the trick, residents, as a last resort, can file an appeal.

That can be done on-line as well, and must be done before January 31st.