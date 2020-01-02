A strong winter storm is on the way for the Cariboo according to Environment Canada.

A special weather statement is in effect.

Meteorologist Bobby Sekhon says the storm is approaching the whole province that is resulting in warnings along the coast and special weather statements in the Interior including the Cariboo.

“Basically what we can expect for the Cariboo region is about 5 to 10 centimeters of snow tonight, so closer to the 5 to 10 range for Quesnel and maybe closer to just 5 centimeters for Williams Lake. That will be beginning this evening and ending overnight.”

Sekhon says the snow may continue slightly into Friday morning in the Quesnel area.

He says the burst of precipitation will be followed by gusty southeasterly winds Friday afternoon that will result in temperatures 11 degrees above normal.

The system follows a storm that resulted in thousands of BC Hydro customers in the Cariboo without power on New Year’s Day including Mt. Timothy Ski Area.