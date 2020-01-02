Quesnel RCMP are seeking the public’s help in locating a 90-year old man who is showing symptoms of dementia.

Sergeant Richard Waseen says Malcolm Earl McLaughlin hasn’t been seen since Monday afternoon at around four o’clock.

He says McLaughlin has a history of memory loss and leaving his home without being in contact with his family is out of character.

McLaughlin is described as approximately 170 pounds, 5’11, with gray hair and brown eyes.

He also wears glasses.

Waseen says It is unknown what he was wearing at the time of his disappearance.

He is believed to be operating a black 2013 Chevrolet Trax, with BC license plate EN115T.

The vehicle has a Canadian flag attached to the rear antenna, and McLaughlin may be in the company of his Dachshund named Chico.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Malcolm McLaughlin is urged to contact the Quesnel RCMP at (250)992-9211 or Crimestoppers at 1(800)222-8477 (TIPS).