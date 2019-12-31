Angel Fehr and her two daughters (BC RCMP)

The accused in a 19-year old BC cold case in the South Cariboo is due back in court in Kamloops in the New Year for an arraignment hearing.

January 16th is the next scheduled appearance for 52-year old Trent Larsen of Chasm.

He’s facing a charge of Second Degree Murder in connection with the death of his girlfriend.

Angel Fehr was least seen leaving Abbotsford with Larsen on April 23rd, 2000 after a family dinner.

She was several months pregnant at the time of her disappearance.

Her body was located on a rural property near 100 Mile House in September of this year.

Police say the owner of the property was not involved in this incident and assisted them with the on site investigation.

Larsen was arrested shortly after that.