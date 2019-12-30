Charges have now been laid in connection with an armed robbery in Williams Lake earlier this month.

31-year old Tyler French is facing one count each of Robbery with a Firearm, Wearing a Disguise with intent to commit an Offence, Break and Enter with intent and Possession of Property obtained by Crime.

33-year old Wyomi Boston is facing just one count of Theft of a Credit Card.

French is due back in court on January 8th for a bail hearing, while Boston, who is not in custody, has her next appearance on January 15th.

Williams Lake RCMP responded to a report of an armed robbery back on December 2nd at a residence on Windmill Crescent.

Police say the investigation revealed that a male was assaulted and robbed by two suspects.

RCMP say the stolen items were recovered and the victim was treated for minor injuries.

Police say the suspects are well known to them and that they believe that this was a targeted incident.