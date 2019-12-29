Operation Red Nose will be returning on New Year’s Eve in Williams Lake to give you and your vehicle a safe ride home.

“Again we’ll have 12 teams out so that will be helpful,” says manager of community safety, Dave Dickson.

“The challenge is the calls all come in from about quarter after 12 till 2 o’clock and that really puts pressures on the teams so we can’t be there as quickly as we can.”

Dickson says despite that the folks that answer the phones try to give their best guess on the wait times and will call before they arrive.

Operation Red Nose gave more than 100 rides to 221 people on Dec. 20 and Dec. 21.

It will be available on Dec. 31 from 9 pm until 3 am by calling 250-392-2222.