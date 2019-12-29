The more members the merrier according to the chief of the Barlow Creek Volunteer Fire Department.

The area was at risk of losing service or amalgamating with Ten Mile as membership dropped to 12.

Jerrod Dreveski says their numbers are getting better as they have been able to pick up a few new members.

“We’re up to 17 or 18. A lot of them are still probationary at the moment, and when we get new members I would generally say you’re going to have one or two that end up actually making it through and staying for a while,” he says.

“That’s why we always need an abundance of members because things change in people’s lives.”

Underwriters insurance requires the Barlow Creek Volunteer Fire Department to have at least 15 members.

Dreveski says they practice for two hours every Wednesday night at 7 and encourages anyone interested in becoming a member to attend.

“If you’re a shift worker we understand that you’re only going to make it to two trainings a month,” he says.

“As for calls once you’ve gone through the whole process you’ll be on call for 24 hours a day but if you’re at work it’s understandable you can’t make it. If you have an employer that’s okay with you leaving then that would be great but we really don’t want it to hit your pocketbook just to go to a fire call. The more members the merrier.”