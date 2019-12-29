Two men have been released with a court date and several conditions after a rash of vehicle thefts in the South Cariboo starting early morning Dec. 24 to late evening Dec. 27.

100 Mile RCMP said a 90s F250 was stolen from Exeter Station Road in 100 Mile House on Christmas Eve. Later in the day, an erratic driver complaint was received on Back Valley Road involving a late 90s F150 with a white canopy falling off.

Two days later on Boxing Day, a second truck was reported stolen from a residence on Back Valley Road. Police say the stolen F250 from Dec. 24 was left at this address and the F150 with a canopy was stolen.

On Dec. 27 between 1 and 7 am a Hyundai Santa Fe was reported stolen from a residence on Buffalo Creek Road. The F150 that was reported stolen the day prior was abandoned. Police said between 5:30 and 7:30 am the same day a 2007 F150 was stolen from a remote property on Bradley Creek Road, and the Santa Fe was left at this property.

“Finally late in the evening of Dec. 27 thieves attempted to re-victimize the Bradley Creek property by breaking two truck windows in an attempt to steal them,” Cpl. Ryder Birtwistle said.

“This alerted the owners who went to investigate and report the incident to police. The suspects fled the scene and the owners followed and reported.”

Two men ages 69 and 26 were arrested in the older suspect’s car on Wilcox Road near the Wilcox-Dempsey Forest Service Road.

“Inside the car was stolen property believed to be associated with the vehicle thefts, suspected methamphetamine, bear spray, and tools commonly used for break and enters,” Birtwistle said.

“Police attended the older males residence in Buffalo Creek area and recovered the 2007 F150 stolen from the Buffalo Creek Road property.”

All of the vehicles have been recovered with varying degrees of damage.

Both men have been released on several conditions including a curfew, no contact with each other, a no go zone, and reporting to probation. They will appear in court in Williams Lake at a future date.

“Police have found one common factor in these incidents is vehicle keys were left inside unlocked vehicles,” Birtwistle said.

“The public is asked to remove keys and valuables from their vehicles and lock them. These individuals are very brazen, have absolutely no concern for personal property and appear to be preying on the trusting nature of rural farmers, ranchers and property owners.”