BC SPCA seeks help for 17 puppies
The BC SPCA is seeking the public’s help for the medical and care costs of 2 adults and 17 Siberian husky puppies.
The animals that had been living outside in icy temperatures and riddled with parasites came into the SPCA’s care at a shelter in the Interior on Christmas Eve.
The SPCA says the sick pups need around the clock care and are not yet house trained.
It adds that preparing a single healthy dog for adoption costs more than $430, and there are 19 dogs all needing help.
The location of the shelter has not been disclosed.