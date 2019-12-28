The BC SPCA is seeking the public’s help for the medical and care costs of 2 adults and 17 Siberian husky puppies.

The animals that had been living outside in icy temperatures and riddled with parasites came into the SPCA’s care at a shelter in the Interior on Christmas Eve.

The SPCA says the sick pups need around the clock care and are not yet house trained.

It adds that preparing a single healthy dog for adoption costs more than $430, and there are 19 dogs all needing help.

The location of the shelter has not been disclosed.