An 18-year-old Quesnel man is facing charges after three businesses were the victims of a break and enter on Christmas Eve.

Quesnel RCMP responded to an alarm at the South Quesnel Liquor Store on Dec. 24 at 4:07 am. Nineteen minutes later, an alarm was reported from the Shell gas station with a third alarm sounding four minutes after that at Canadian Tire.

“When the police attended, they confirmed that all three businesses fell victim to a break and enter,” RCMP said in a news release.

Police flooded the area and located a man walking behind a neighboring business.

Tyson Sauve was arrested without incident. He was charged with three counts of break and enter, three counts of mischief, and one count of theft under $5,000.

“A quick response from the police led to a timely arrest and the recovery of stolen property during this event,” said Sgt. Weseen.

“I think the man responsible just made the naughty list for his Christmas Eve antics.”