The South Cariboo Visitor Centre received an early Christmas gift.

This past Friday, (December 20th), the red coach that used to be on display at the red coach inn, was set up at its new home at the South Cariboo Visitor Centre.

Todd Conway, Director of Community Services for the District of 100 Mile House said its new location will be very beneficial

“It’s going to get a way higher exposure, it’s right at the Visitors Tourism Centre, we get high traffic through there in the Summer months. We’ve created a new sign for it, unfortunately, that won’t go up until the Spring cause the ground is frozen but it gives a little bit of the history on the stagecoach and where it came from”.

Conway says with how the stagecoach is displayed and illuminated at night you can just about see it from off the highway.

Conway added that feedback from the community on the stagecoach’s new home so far has been great.