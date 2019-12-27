The Cariboo Memorial Hospital redevelopment project in Williams Lake is moving forward.

Interior Health (IH) has released a request for qualifications asking qualified design-build teams interested in building the project to come forward.

“It’s a great project. We’re in this procurement phase right now and we’re excited that it’s moving forward, and things are on schedule,” said communications consultant Kevin Parnell.

“It is still a little ways away until construction obviously but it’s an exciting step forward, and over this next year we’re going to get all the teams in place and then 2021 we’ll start to see construction.”

Work on phase one is expected to finish in 2023 with phase two renovations expected to be completed in 2025.

To help oversee the redevelopment project, IH has engaged:

IBI Group Architects Inc. (architectural, interior design and landscape consultants)

AES Engineering Ltd. (electrical engineering consultants)

WSP Canada Inc. (mechanical engineering consultants)

The $217. 8 million redevelopment will take the Cariboo Memorial Hospital from its current 28-beds to a total of 43 beds when both phases of the project are complete. A further 10 beds are included for future growth.

The new addition will include:

A brand new and expanded Emergency Department (ED). Features include new treatment areas, trauma treatment bays, a private treatment room, an ambulance carport and a separate public entrance into the department.

A mixture of both private and semi-private inpatient rooms. Each patient room will have their own washroom.

A new maternity and women’s health unit with private and semi-private rooms. This unit will include state-of-the-art labour and delivery rooms and a specialized care area for premature and newborn babies.

A new pharmacy which will include a ground-level walk-out entrance for staff.

Structural elements to accommodate a future roof-top heliport.

Phase 2 – Renovations to the existing site:

A new main entrance, a new reception, and patient registration area. The existing Emergency Department, once vacated, will be renovated into Ambulatory Care Services for intravenous and oncology treatment, minor procedures, consultations with specialists, telehealth medicine and other services. A new Mental Health and Substance Use (MHSU) Inpatient Psychiatry unit to support patients with recovery-oriented and trauma-informed care. An Aboriginal Patient Navigator will have dedicated space to help Aboriginal patients connect with the services they require A new interfaith space that will allow for traditional, sacred, cultural and healing practices to occur. Space for the UBC programs such as the medical program, nursing and other clinical programs to allow CMH to become a teaching hospital.

