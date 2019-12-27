Once again when the holiday season has come to an end residents in the Cariboo can dispose of their Christmas trees for free.

Almost any of the Cariboo Regional District’s transfer stations or landfills will be accepting trees that must be free of decorations.

“We grind most of our wood waste at most of our sites,” said supervisor of solid waste, Tara Grady. “We bring a chipper in and grind up all of our clean wood waste, and we ship that to the co-gen plant in Williams Lake for incineration and power generation.”

A complete list of multiple drop-off locations for tree disposal can be found on the Cariboo Regional District website.