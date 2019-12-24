A GoFundMe campaign has been launched after a Cariboo man lost everything in a fire.

Randy Giesbrecht lost his home on West Fraser Road at Buckridge after a fire broke out Monday morning.

“It’s a woodstove and we really don’t know because he wasn’t there,” said Randy’s mother Jean Giesbrecht.

“He was at my place. He’d come into town [Williams Lake] and then he got a message that his place was on fire so he drove right back out there but it’s a 45-minute drive. By the time he got there, it was totally engulfed.”

His son Kyle said being a rural home there was no local fire department and everything was lost.

“We’re managing,” Jean said.

“Things like this happen but other people lose people in fires or in other ways or whatnot. Though a person treasures their belongings and whatnot it’s not the same as losing a family member or anything, and everybody’s so great about it and whatnot that it eases the pain.”