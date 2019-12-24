The Williams Lake and District SPCA is looking for homes for hamsters named after Santa’s reindeer.

“It was an easy one,” brach manager Liz Dighton said of the hamsters named Comet, Cupid, Vixen, Dasher, Dancer, Prancer, Blitzen, Donner, and Rudolf.

“Christmas time nine pets all in one litter so we just did the obvious to us.”

Dighton said the extremely friendly hand trained teddy hamsters were surrendered to the branch after a woman who was given two hamsters ended up with a bunch of babies.

Because they become territorial as they get older, Dighton said they would be best as a single pet.

“I do remember quite a few years ago we had a litter of nine puppies come in that we did the same thing with,” Dighton said. “We just don’t get nine in a group too often so when it does, and it’s Christmas time, it’s just a perfect fit.”

The Williams Lake SPCA is open on Dec. 24 until 3 pm. It will be open from 11 am until 3pm on Dec. 27 and Dec. 28.