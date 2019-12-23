Correlieu Secondary school in Quesnel was targeted in a rash of break and enters this month.

RCMP SGT Richard Wessen explains

“On December 11th, 2019 the Correlieu Secondary School called the Police to report a break and enter at the school. In the early morning hours a suspect broke into the school and stole a computer. On December 19th the high school was targeted again and the suspect stole over $1800 in camera equipment”.

On December 20th the school was struck a third time and the person involved didn’t steal anything but caused damage during the break-in.

Weseen says Quesnel RCMP have identified the suspect in the December 19th break and enter.

The 18-year old Quesnel man was arrested and released on an Undertaking and his name is not being released at this time.

Investigations are ongoing and anyone with information regarding these break and enters is asked to call Quesnel RCMP 250-992-9211 or CrimeStoppers.