100 Mile House, Clinton, and Quesnel are receiving financial support to help with the delivery of transition services and supports to mill workers and their families who have been affected by permanent or indefinite mill closures or shift reductions.

The Ministry of Forests, Lands, Natural Resource Operations and Rural Development announced Monday that it is providing $875,000 to 11 Interior communities through the Community Supports Grants Program.

Clinton, Quesnel, Clearwater and Kelowna will each receive $100,000. 100 Mile House, Fort St. James, Fort St. John, Mackenzie and Regional District of East Kootenay Area B (Jaffray) are each receiving $75,000.

Regional District of Fraser Fort George Area C (Isle Pierre) and Merritt will each receive $50,000

Communities according to the Ministry have identified a variety of support services and programs they will deliver to impacted mill workers and their families, including employment workshops and training, counselling services and support for food banks.

“The challenges facing Interior forest communities are unprecedented, and that’s why we are getting these resources where they are most urgently needed,” Minister Doug Donaldson said a news release.

“Funds from these community support grants are going directly to the local governments, as they have first-hand knowledge of what supports are most needed in their communities.”