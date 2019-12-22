Coinciding with the Williams Lake Salvation Army Christmas dinner, the Williams Lake Hooligans and friends were busy spreading kindness Saturday afternoon.

Gathered at Boitanio Park handing out care packages, hot soup, chili, and sandwiches were Bubbles and her husband Hooligan with Laurie Brown.

“It actually had just started as we had wanted to get together and do something nice over the holidays and get food throughout the needy,” said Brown.

“We made a Facebook post and it just kind of blew up.”

Bubbles said after the attention on Facebook they had decided that they would come down to the park and give out hot lunch, gloves, and socks to their friends out in the cold this year.

“This is our first year doing it at this scale,” Bubbles said. “Most of the time we just buy Christmas day for a family that wouldn’t have Christmas necessarily.”

Brown and Bubbles said they had received many donations from the community including CJ’s Southwestern Grill that had donated food.

Each of the 30 care packages consisted of socks, gloves, a toque, some Christmas goodies, fruit, and a Tim Horton’s gift card. Any remaining packages and food were donated to the Cariboo Friendship Society.

“Everybody is just really happy that we were able to have this opportunity to come out and just share some Christmas cheer with the community. I think that’s what it is all about and Williams Lake community is huge on helping others when we can so that’s why we’re here,” Bubbles said. “I would love to make this an annual thing.”

“I would like to do it next year as well,” Brown added. “Now that we know that so many people also want to help too I think we can do it a little bit bigger and better.”