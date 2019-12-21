Three individuals were transported to hospital with injuries after a single-vehicle rollover east of the Tŝideldel First Nation.

The Alexis Creek RCMP were called to assist BC Ambulance for the incident after 2:30 am Saturday.

“It’s believed that there were three occupants in the vehicle at the time of the crash and all were transported to hospital for injuries,” said Cpl. Christopher Manseau.

RCMP are still investigating the cause of the collision.

“All persons on scene who were offering assistance once police arrived did not witness the collision, but their efforts to help the vehicle’s occupants were appreciated by all first responders on scene,” Manseau said.