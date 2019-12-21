An elementary school near Williams Lake will be getting an outdoor play space thanks to a $6,000 community grant from FortisBC.

Principal of Chilcotin Road Elementary School, Gregg Gaylord says they were fortunate to have one of their parents fill out the grant application through FortisBC.

“It sounds like we are looking at a 24 by 40 cement pad that kids can play on the summer and hopefully eventually flood it and kids can skate on it in the winter,” Gaylord says.

“I think it’s fantastic. Having grown up loving sports and getting into education as a PE teacher it’s awesome. I know the kids will really enjoy it.”

216 students currently attend the school.

Gaylord says the dual-purpose play space will be located in front of a path that heads to the Chilcotin Road Handi Mart.

“It will be a great spot,” Gaylord says. “There’s actually a natural amphitheater that people could watch the kids and we’re just excited to have the ground break in spring and students can actually see what’s happening.”

FortisBC communications advisor Nicole Brown says Fortis employees will assist to help make the site ready for the concrete pour.

“We have employees that live and work in Williams Lake and some of their kids actually go to Chilcotin Road Elementary, so they brought the idea forward and our community relations manager thought it was a great idea so jumped in to help.”