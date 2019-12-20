The Conservation Officer Service in Williams Lake continues to seek the public’s help after an unlawful hunt on private property that resulted in the killing of a large mule deer buck.

Conservation officer Jared Connatty said the incident occurred during the weekend of November 23 and 24 off of the West Fraser Road north of the Rudy Johnson bridge.

“We received a complaint, a report from a local resident that they observed this vehicle loading the large mule deer into the vehicle,” Connatty said.

“We don’t have much information with regards to the suspects, however, the vehicle description is a brown colored Dodge with a matching canopy.”

Connatty said the investigation is a priority for the Conservation Officer Service.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Report All Poachers and Polluters line at 1-877-952-7277 (RAPP) or use this online form to file a report.