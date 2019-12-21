With the holidays almost here, Fire Departments throughout the Cariboo want to ensure that everyone has a happy and fire-safe season.

100 Mile Fire Rescue Chief Roger Hollander said it’s also the chimney fire season and it’s important to keep them clean on a regular basis.

When it comes to disposing ashes from fireplaces, Hollander had this to say

“A lot of people are unaware that the ashes need to be outside in an obviously non-combustible pail and not left inside. It does give off carbon monoxide by just letting it smolder inside, there’s a lot of people that leave it in their home to cool off”.

When it comes to kitchen safety, “Cooking fires, kitchen-related fires, are the number one cause for fires”, Hollander said. “So we suggest that you don’t leave any cooking unattended, so that means staying in the room and making sure that everything is off when you’re finished cooking”.

In addition to working smoke alarms, every home should be equipped with this device.

“Making sure everybody has a fire extinguisher in their kitchens, at least one for each level in their home is a really, really good idea,” Hollander said, “We constantly talk to people on a regular basis who do not own a fire extinguisher in their entire house. These portable extinguishers are meant to put out small fires and obviously before they get bigger”.

Other safety reminders over the holidays are to make sure a real tree stays fresh and green by watering it daily and having a fire escape plan and sharing it with guests.

Keep trees, wrapping paper, decorations and other things that can catch fire away from heat sources and ensure electrical outlets are not overloaded.

Turn off all light strings and decorations before leaving home or going to bed.