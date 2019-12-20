Motorists are being urged to use extra caution to reach their holiday destination.

“Traffic will probably be increasing once school is out today, and weather conditions can be ever-changing and motorists need to be driving accordingly,” said district manager of Transportation Todd Hubner.

Over the Christmas holidays and New Year’s, 530 people are injured and two people are killed in 2,000 crashes every year in B.C. according to ICBC.

“That’s one crash every three minutes,” ICBC said.

Hubner recommends that people check the weather forecast before heading out and to build lots of time for their journey so they are not rushing to get to their point of destination.

“We also really encourage people to check DriveBC,” Hubner added.

“That’s our main portal basically to the outside world when it comes to motorists. It’s got a lot of valuable information in terms of weather forecasts and you can look at our web cameras. There are over 800 web cameras now at over 450 locations across the province, so that will give you a bit of inside as to what the highway conditions are at that point in time and those cameras are continually being refreshed every minute or so.”