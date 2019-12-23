Fewer Quesnel residents accessed Good Cheer this year.

Coordinator Dianne Greenwood spoke to us late Friday afternoon…

“Right now we’re just filling out number 668, which is down from last year, but it’s still quite a few to come up with, to supply.”

711 Christmas hampers went out last year but that included food…

“They’re getting gift certificates to shop at Save on Foods this year. They’re liking it because now they can go buy their own food, their choices not ours.”

Greenwood says the final grocery bill is expected to be in the 60-thousand dollar range.

She says toys still went out this year as well to those 12 and under.

The hampers went out on Saturday and Sunday.

After 29 years, this will be the last year for Dianne and her husband Doug as volunteers with Quesnel Good Cheer.