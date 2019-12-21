Quesnel City Council will spend $15,000 on trail development.

The money, coming from the Council Initiatives fund, is to pay for a master trail plan for the area adjacent to West Fraser Timber Park.

“That gives us a trail system embedded directly in the city and then, of course, articulates with the Bryce Trail as well,” says Mayor Bob Simpson.

“So there would be the possibility of a low mobility trail from the nature center all the way to the Rec Centre, and then another trail network for mountain biking, trail running, hiking, and snowshoeing, etcetera right in town.”

Council will also be asking the North Cariboo Rural Directors in the CRD to look at doing something similar.

“They could look at that other project that Mr. Van Leusden pointed out, which is the connector between Dragon Mountain trail system and the Wonderland trail system to make that a contiguous trail system, most likely connecting into Hallis Lake,” Simpson says.

Both of these projects would be in line with a recent presentation by Trails Coordinator Ian Van Leusden, to the North Cariboo Joint Planning Committee.