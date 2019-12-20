(Files by Justin Madu-MyPGNow)

During the UNBC Faculty Association strike, the school’s administration indicated that students would be financially compensated for their inconvenience.

Two days after the official end of job action (Thursday), the university announced that students who were enrolled at the institution before November 6th will have $500 put onto their UNBC student account.

Northern Undergraduate Student Society President, Holly McVea, said many students are happy that the credit will be refundable.

“We were getting a lot of feedback that students that were transferring or graduating were unhappy with the idea that it was a non-refundable credit that was initially proposed and now that it is refundable, a lot of students will be relieved,”

Those who may be eligible for the credit can visit UNBC’s website.

46 Quesnel students were impacted by the labour dispute.