Quesnel City Council has approved a contribution agreement with the Cariboo Regional District to operate the Quesnel Regional Airport.

It is a three year deal that is retroactive.

Jeff Norburn is the Director of Community Services…

“The attached contribution agreement between the City and the Regional District is for a three year term in accordance with conditions previously discussed and agreed to by the parties. Under the terms of the agreement the CRD will contribute $66,000 per year beginning in 2019, toward the operating cost of the Quesnel Regional Airport.”

Norburn confirmed that CRD residents in the North Cariboo agreed to contribute to the airport in a referendum…

“In 2018 the CRD held a referendum for residents in Areas A,B,C and I to establish an Airport service in the North Cariboo, in order to contribute funding toward the cost to operate the Quesnel Regional Airport. The referendum was successful and an Airport Advisory Committee has been established.”

This agreement is retroactive to January 1st of this year.