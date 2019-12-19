It was a busy day for the people who volunteer at the 100 Mile House Food Bank.

On Tuesday they held their annual Christmas Hamper Distribution and Executive Director Bob Hicks said they gave out 293 and are still distributing them to people who couldn’t make it out because of the weather.

Each hamper contained something for breakfast and lunch to last for a few days and the main course varied.

“This year families of two and up got turkey’s and the single people got steaks or pork chops it was just the luck of the draw”, Hicks said.

He added that the food bank is also busy on a daily basis with more and more residents coming in.

“We’re putting out 30 to 40 people every day coming in for fresh produce”. “Our regular distributions”, Hicks said, “Went from 120 to 130, our last one was a 188 so the numbers are climbing for people using our service”.

Hick said the Food Bank will be closed Christmas Day, and open, other than weekends, every day including New Years Day.