Canada’s Federal Court of Appeal has upheld the rejection of a proposed $1.5 billion open-pit gold and copper mine southwest of Williams Lake.

Taseko Mines Ltd. was appealing a decision of the Federal Court in December 2017 which dismissed its application for judicial review of the Final Report in 2013 which found the New Prosperity project is likely to cause adverse environmental effects.

Taseko argued that the application judge had erred in not finding that the decision of the Minister of Environment and Governor in Council should be quashed for breaches of procedural fairness and jurisdictional errors.

Both of Taseko’s appeals were dismissed Wednesday in Ottawa by Justice de Montigny.

On Facebook, the Tsilhqot’in National Government thanked its elders, youth, members and allies that continue to stand to protect what it says are the sacred lands and waters of Fish Lake for their future generations.

Taseko Mines Ltd. has currently not returned a request for comment.