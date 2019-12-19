The 2018-2019 graduation numbers were released at last night’s Board of Education meeting.

District Superintendent Sue-Ellen Miller says their overall numbers were up…

“That number represents the proportion of students who graduate within six years of the time they entered grade 8, and so this year our graduation rate was at 82.7 percent, or rounded off 83 percent, and that’s an increase over last year, so we’re pleased to see that increase.”

That is up from 80 percent last year and 82.4 the year before that.

The six-year Indigenous graduation rate was down however…

“This year our indigenous grad rate is down to 65.5 percent, which is a real struggle and that’s a really hard one for us, because we really are focused on trying to improve the success rates of our indigenous children. Last year we were at 71.5 percent. Again it is based on the cohort. This year we only had 58 students in that grouping where last year we had 85 students so the number does fluctuate based on the number of students.”

Miller says one of the things she shared at Wednesday night’s Board meeting was that they do have the data that, the kids that are still trying and meet that graduation requirement in a seven year cycle, so that’s really important, so whether it’s 5,6 or 7 years it’s important they graduate.”

She says the goal however, is to reach parity with kids that are non-indigenous.