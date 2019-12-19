Only five and a half days remain in the Christmas Kettle Campaign and both Salvation Army’s in Quesnel and Williams Lake are well short of their goals.

In Williams Lake, their target goal is $95,000, and this time last week they were almost at the halfway mark.

“We are still 29-thousand dollars short of our goal,” said executive director Dawn Butt.

“That’s a little bit concerning because it affects our food bank, it affects programs that we run but I have faith in our community that we will be able to get super, super close, if not beat our goal because of their generous spirit. The outpouring has been amazing this year considering all the job losses we’ve had going around in our surrounding areas”.

Butt added that they still need some help to fill kettle shifts this weekend as well as Monday and Tuesday and to call her at 250-267-5032

In Quesnel Major Randy Gatza says they are short $26,000 for their letter appeal and $18,000 for the kettles for a total of $44,000 dollars needed to reach their entire goal.