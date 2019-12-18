Not even a Monday blizzard could stop Barkerville from hosting it’s second most successful Victorian Christmas ever.

James Douglass, in charge of Public Programming and Media, goes over some of the numbers…

“The total for our three days, from the 14th through the 16th, was about 14-hundred and 50 people. The bulk of that on Saturday and Sunday but we had a good stalwart group of people that came out on Monday, despite the fact that it was a blizzard out there.”

Douglas says only last year’s event was better attended.

Here, he goes over some of this year’s highlights…

“The sleigh rides are very, very popular. We had two sleighs going making sure that everybody had an opportunity to go around. There was cookie decorating that was put on by the Goldfield Bakery which was very popular, we had three different performances each day from members of the Quesnel community.”

Douglas says they also had the annual reading of Christmas carols, Billy Barker, as Father Christmas, inserted himself into a number of scenes, and they also had Christmas caroling by various performers.