A campaign that began back in June of this year to prevent human-wildlife conflict has shown significant decreases in the South Cariboo.

WildSafe BC Coordinator, Amber Gregg, said the garbage bin tagging program focused on the 108 Mile Ranch and 100 Mile House and feels that the program made an impact

“WildSafe has a program called WORK which keeps track of the alerts and the reports to Conservation Officers for bear activity and other wildlife in any area that you populate. For the months of September and October, there were only four calls to the Conservation Officer Services in the 108 Mile area which is amazing”.

Gregg said over the Summer and Fall WildSafe BC was tagging bins in the 108 and 100 Mile House in neighborhoods that have curbside pickups and tagging bins that were put out the night before their garbage pickup morning.

Gregg adds that in one neighborhood they did very well, I started out tagging about 30 or so bins at the beginning, and by the end, the very last one I only tagged 7 bins that were out early which was phenomenal.

100 Mile House also saw a decrease in bear encounters.

WildSafe BC said compared to the 103 black bear conflicts reported in 2018, there were only 48 reported in 2019.

Overall, there were no calls in the 108 Mile Ranch for September and October 2019, and only 18 in 100 Mile House for the same months.

The garbage tagging program was a partnership with the Cariboo Regional District, District of 100 Mile House, and the Cariboo Chilcotin Conservation Society.