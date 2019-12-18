An outstanding accounts policy was reinstated by Williams Lake City Council at Tuesday’s regular council meeting.

That after it was discovered the City has accumulated over $104,000 in uncollected accounts after the policy was declared redundant and repealed in 2010 during a policy review.

Mayor Walt Cobb says he is hopeful that a big part of those accounts will now be collected.

“People are generally good,” he says. “I think some of it is probably just the fact that maybe they didn’t get the notice in the mail or something like that. I have no idea why it wouldn’t be paid, and this just gives us a process so we can identify it and get to the people and say you owe us this money, please pay up.”

Cobb adds he has no idea why the policy was repealed in 2010.

“I can understand maybe not following through on policy but why it would be taken off the table altogether is beyond me,” Cobb says.

The outstanding accounts policy issued in 1978 states all sundry City invoices are payable thirty days from the date of the invoice, and that all amounts outstanding after 30 days are subject to interest at 1.5 percent per month.

It adds that all amounts outstanding 90 days will be sent to a collection agency.