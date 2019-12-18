A 37-year old Quesnel man was arrested last night following an eleven hour standoff with police.

RCMP Sergeant Richard Weseen says he was apprehended under the Mental Health Act.

He says police were called to a residence on Ettinger Road at approximately 8-12 Tuesday (Dec 17) morning…

“When the police arrived, they learned that a man had barricaded himself inside the residence, that he had outstanding warrants for his arrest, and was refusing to cooperate with the police.”

Weseen says police then obtained a search warrant to enter the house to arrest the man…

“With the assistance of the North District Emergency Response Team, the police negotiated with him for eleven hours. When negotiations failed, entry was made into the house and the man was arrested without incident.”

Weseen says the man’s name is not being released at this time.

He says at no time was the general public in danger during this incident…

“The officers tried to keep and open line of communication with the man to bring a peaceful ending to this incident. We thank the residents in the area for their cooperation and patience during this unfolding event.”