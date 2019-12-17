It’s official….secondary suites are now permitted throughout the city of Quesnel.

Council gave final reading to the changes being made to the Official Community Plan, as well as to the bylaw, at last night’s meeting.

Only Councillor Ron Paull was opposed.

“I am opposed to the Official Community Plan, only on one issue. And that is obviously secondary suites and particularly the fact that we’re moving ahead without the owner occupied requirement. In fact I said at the last Council meeting that I would reluctantly vote in favour of the Official Community Plan if there was a requirement in there that the owner occupy.”

Paull went on to say that he also liked some ideas that came out of the public hearing such as phasing in secondary suites in certain areas first rather than doing it throughout the city, and also that they try the owner-occupied provision on for size first.

Paull did however vote in favour of the zoning bylaw permitting secondary suites, which prompted Mayor Bob Simpson to ask for clarification about his vote…

Simpson: “You are voting in favour of the zoning bylaw. The zoning bylaw is what legalizes secondary suites.”

Paull: “I know that. I wrestled with this and that’s why I made my point about secondary suites. Yes I could easily vote against the zoning bylaw as well. But I have been consistent all along.”

Simpson: “So that’s a unanimous vote for legalizing the final adoption of the zoning bylaw and legalizing secondary suites.”

There were three verbal submissions at the Public Hearing on this issue back on December 3rd, all opposed to the changes.

There were also 39 written submissions, most of which came from the Johnston Subdivision and were also opposed.

Some of the written submissions were also in favour however.