The North District Major Crime Unit is requesting the public’s help in locating a man wanted in relation to firearm offences.

30-year-old Jordell Anthony Sellars is described as:

Indigenous male

162 cm (5’4) tall

73 kg (194 lbs)

Black hair

Brown eyes

North District RCMP Cpl. Madonna Saunderson advises anyone who sees Sellars to not approach or confront him and immediately call RCMP.

“Sellars is known to have been in the Kamloops and Merritt area, however, we don’t know that he’s there right this minute but do know that he does go there.”