A new three-year fibre supply agreement has been struck between Pinnacle Renewable Energy and Alkali Resource Management Limited (ARM) that is wholly-owned by the Esk’etemc First Nation.

Pinnacle announced Monday in a news release that ARM will process, store and deliver biomass from harvest residuals to Pinnacle for use at its Williams Lake facility.

The agreement will also help support the forest activities of the Esk’etemc First Nation, whose traditional territory is just south of Williams Lake, as well as support harvesting and hauling contractors.

“This is a positive development at a time of ongoing impacts of the sawmill closures and curtailments experienced in the region,” said manager of ARM, Gord Chipman.