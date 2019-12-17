Quesnel RCMP have cordoned off an area on Ettinger Road off of Dale Lake Road this hour.

Sergeant Darren Dodge explains…

“There is a large police presence there. A police incident is occurring and we’re asking the public to stay away if they don’t need to attend that area. The public is not at risk at this time and we will give you more details to follow

The North District Emergency Response Team has been called in to assist and an ambulance is also on standby.

Police have been on scene since about 8-30 this morning.

No other details are being released at this time.