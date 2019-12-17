A Quesnel man, found guilty in a shooting, will be back in court in the spring for sentencing.

Three days have been set aside, April 14th through the 16th, for 50-year old Kelvin Alphonse.

Madame Justice Winteringham found Alphonse guilty on all six counts against him back in July of 2018, including charges of Aggravated Assault, Discharging a Firearm with Intent to Wound or Disfigure, Pointing a Firearm and Use of a Firearm while committing an Indictable Offence.

The charges are in connection with a shooting in January of 2016.

Quesnel RCMP say they were called to the Red Bluff reserve after receiving a complaint of shots fired, and upon arrival they discovered an injured female.

The 38-year old woman was rushed to G.R. Baker Hospital before being transferred to Vancouver in serious condition.