**UPDATE**

A two-vehicle incident just before 3 this afternoon had closed Highway 97 in the 141 Mile area.

Williams Lake RCMP Staff Sargeant Del Byron says the incident involved a Northbound Semi and an SUV traveling Southbound and that the driver of the SUV was taken to Hospital.

Byron also says the roads are very icy.

Drive BC reports that the roadway is reduced now to two lanes

**Original Story***

Williams Lake RCMP is attending a vehicle incident that has closed Highway 97 at 141 Mile South of Williams Lake.

Drive BC says motorists should expect delays and to watch for emergency vehicles.