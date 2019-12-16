100 Mile Fire Rescue were on scene to assist with a structure fire early Sunday morning at 7:40 in 70 Mile.

“70 Mile Volunteer Fire Department were the ones that requested our assistance so it was a mutual aid type scenario, said fire chief Roger Hollander.

“Upon our arrival, the mobile home was fully involved in flames so we assisted with staff and water support while we were there”.

Hollander said 100 Mile Fire Rescue was there for a number of hours and responded with two pieces of apparatus and 8 fire firefighters.

The structure was a loss and the cause of the fire is still under investigation.