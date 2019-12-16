A snowfall warning remains in effect for Cariboo North including Quesnel.

Doug Lundquist Meteorologist for Environment Canada said a westerly flow developing over the Central Interior could bring an accumulation of 15 to 20 centimeters before it’s over to some parts of our region.

“In the Quesnel area I’m thinking maybe up to 10 centimeters before it’s over this evening, and in the Williams Lake and 100 Mile House up to maybe five centimeters,” Lundquist says.

“So the warning is primarily for the eastern sections of the Cariboo, the western parts being a lot drier but certainly everybody will get some snow”.

The snowfall warning from Environment Canada also mentioned that some areas may see a brief break in the snow early this (Monday) afternoon but the snow will resume later this afternoon and end tonight.

For the Prince George region, area highways will likely see more snow than the city and travelers are advised to exercise caution.