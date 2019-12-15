The Williams Lake Pioneer Complex has a new owner.

The property named Williams Lake’s premier conference and meeting room facility sold at auction in Edmonton, Alberta for $725,000.

The Complex before being purchased by the Pioneer Family Land Partnership was once the University College of the Cariboo.

“We’re going to miss it, but you know what life is full of different chapters and it’s time to get on with another chapter,” Andre Chevigny told MyCaribooNow in November.

The name of the highest bidder has not been disclosed.