The Invasive Species Council of BC Society will be taking its ‘Take Action Against Invasive Species’ project on the road.

The Society based in Williams Lake is receiving a $164,581.00 community gaming grant from the province to purchase a custom-built 16-foot trailer.

“It’s been in the concept and design phase for about a year but this gaming grant will actually enable us to really kickstart the work on it, so we’re super excited to have that,” says executive director, Gail Wallin.

Because the trailer will have a number of interactive displays and exhibits inside, Wallin says it will take several years before it is ready to travel across the province.

“It will be something that’s available to towns across British Columbia,” Wallin says.

“If you’re having a fall fair, you’re having a community day it will be an educational exhibit that we can bring to you.”

The Watch Lake North Green Lake Volunteer Fire Department and the Psalm 23 Transition Society in Clinton are also receiving capital project funding through a community gaming grant. The Volunteer Fire Department has been awarded $200,000 to purchase a new fire truck, and the Transition Society $28,406 to the purchase of a 12-passenger van to transport clients of the organizations’ two addiction recovery homes to appointments and other outings.

The Province is providing $5 million in capital project grants this year for organizations to buy and upgrade community facilities, infrastructure, and equipment.

“We’re proud to provide capital funding through Community Gaming Grants program to organizations that are connecting people to services in their communities,” said Selina Robinson, Minister of Municipal Affairs and Housing in a news release.

“We are excited to see these investments take shape as they will have a profoundly beneficial effect on people and communities throughout British Columbia.”