Electronic monitoring has been used in B.C. for more than three decades according to the Ministry of Public Safety and Solicitor General.

Radio frequency electronic monitoring which was mainly suitable for curfew enforcement was used by BC Corrections from 1987 through 2015 until GPS ankle-bracelet technology which allows for curfew monitoring and supervising geographic conditions like ‘no-go’ zones was adopted.

“BC Corrections’ supervision, monitoring and enforcement activities are restricted to the conditions the courts place on an individual, therefore, the authority to impose electronic supervision on an offender rests solely with the courts,” the Ministry said in an email to MyCaribooNow.

“For that reason, BC Corrections administers electronic supervision only for community corrections clients who are required by court order to wear this technology.”

The Ministry added that it is important to note what whether community corrections clients are on electronic supervision or not, BC Corrections works closely with police and partner agencies to monitor compliance with court-ordered conditions, any breach of which can result in charges and possible time in custody, at the discretion of the courts.

“The methods used for supervision vary based on risk to public safety,” the Ministry said.

Accusing the crown of failing to look after communities, Williams Lake City Councillor Scott Nelson proposed at this past Tuesday’s committee of whole council meeting of closing the City’s local jail to move prolific offenders to larger correctional facilities.

The Ministry confirmed BC Corrections does not operate a correctional centre in Williams Lake and that the nearest provincial correctional centre is in Prince George.

“Municipal detention facilities are the responsibility of municipalities with populations of 5,000 people or more,” the Ministry said.